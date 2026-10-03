Will take steps to challenge High Court order: Minister Nirmal Kumar tells Kavin’s parents

THOOTHUKUDI: Parents of techie Kavin Selvaganesh, the victim of an alleged honour killing case, refused to withdraw their wait-in protest despite Law Minister Nirmal Kumar giving them an assurance that the state government would challenge the High Court order quashing CB-CID’s charge sheet against suspects Saravanan and Krishnakumari, parents of the main accused Surjith.

Kavin’s parents C Chandrasekar and Tamilselvi, sat on a protest in front of their house at Arumugamangalam village on Thursday, urging the state government to challenge the HC order.

On Friday, several human rights activists, and political functionaries visited them and extended support. Eral Tasildar Srinivasan reached the place, and Minister Nirmal Kumar spoke to Tamilselvi on Srinivasan’s phone. The minister told them that steps will be taken by the government to challenge the order.

Even after this, Kavin’s parents did not call off the protest. “We want either Minister of Social justice Vanniyarasu, or Minister Nirmal Kumar, to visit us and give an assurance. Only then we will withdraw the agitation,” Tamilselvi told reporters.