WRD plans to release water for irrigation from PAP by end of this month

TIRUPPUR: After a long wait, the state government issued a GO on Thursday to dredge the canals under the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP). The Water Resources Department is planning to complete the tender process within seven working days and release water for irrigation by the end of October.

A senior official of the Water Resources Department told TNIE that the tender process was initiated immediately after the government order was issued on Thursday. "We are aware of the drought prevailing in the irrigation areas of PAP. Therefore, we immediately initiated the tender process once we obtained the GO. We are working to complete the tender processes by October 12 after which the work order will be issued. The task of dredging canals will be completed within 15 days. We plan to release the water by the end of October."

"The government has allocated Rs 14.9 crore to dredge the canals to 1801.27 km, which includes 229 works, under Palar and Aliyar basins," the official added.

Under the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project, about 50,848 acres of agricultural land are getting irrigation facilities in Aliyar Basin, Coimbatore.

Similarly, in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, 3,77,152 acres of agricultural land are getting irrigation facilities through Thirumoorthy Dam (Palar Basin). These are divided into four irrigation zones.

Usually, water should be released to the second zone by August 15, while the third zone receives water in January. Before this, the canals must be desilted in July.