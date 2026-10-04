Amend anti-corruption act to make attachment of assets mandatory, says Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has suggested the state government amend the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 by mandating attachment of properties which are believed to have been obtained by the accused through corrupt means.

Justice B Pugalendhi observed other legislations like the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, etc, contain provisions that prohibit offenders from holding illegally acquired properties and also mandate the attachment of such properties.

However, the Prevention of Corruption Act does not have any specific provision for confiscation, except Para 77 of the Vigilance Manual that permits attachment through invocation of Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 1944, the judge noted.

“Only if such strong and deterrent measures are prescribed under the Act itself, the government can effectively undertake the attachment of properties and put fear in the minds of those officials who are enjoying the properties obtained using corrupt means. Otherwise, the provisions would merely remain on paper and without any deterrent effect,” he opined and suggested amending the Act.