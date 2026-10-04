Ensure life jackets are available during coracle, ferry rides: Passengers

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Nagamarai, Eriyur, Neruppur, Yemanur and surrounding areas have urged the district administration to improve safety protocols in coracle and ferry operations between Ottanur in Dharmapuri and Pannavadi in Salem
Residents of Dharmapuri, from Eriyur, Nagamarai and Neruppur use the ferry and coracle services to reach educational institutions and places of employment. Every day, over 300 people prefer the boat ride across the Stanley reservoir to reach Pannavadi in Mettur taluk, where they can board buses. Despite a large number of people using this mode of transport, life jackets are not provided. Locals have urged the Pennagaram BDO to provide life jackets.
Speaking to TNIE, S Pranav Kumar from Nagamarai said, "From Nagamarai, a majority of the people work in Salem as labourers. Since the journey by road takes over 100 km, many prefer the ferry or coracle rides as it is a short trip, about 2 km. The rights to operation is issued by the BDO office through tender. As part of the agreement, the ferry and coracle operators must provide life jackets to the passengers. However, this is mostly ignored. Immediate efforts must be ensured to provide life jackets."
Another resident, G Ganeshan from Eriyur said, "Passengers are charged between Rs 30 to Rs 60 per trip, depending on the number of people and the luggage they carry. Many take their two-wheelers on the coracles and are charged separately. There is no guarantee for the safety of the passengers. When the inflow rises in the Cauvery, the coracles are stopped while the ferries are operated. While 10-15 people can be accommodated on a coracle, a ferry can carry over 30 people. We urge the administration to ensure life jackets are provided, because a mishap would entail the loss of many lives."
Commenting on the situation, revenue department officials from Pennagaram said, "The journey between Ottanur and Pannavadi usually takes about 10 minutes, and may stretch to 30 minutes when the river is flooded. As it is a short duration, most ignore the life jackets. We will look into the situation and take necessary steps through the block development office."