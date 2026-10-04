Ensure life jackets are available during coracle, ferry rides: Passengers

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Nagamarai, Eriyur, Neruppur, Yemanur and surrounding areas have urged the district administration to improve safety protocols in coracle and ferry operations between Ottanur in Dharmapuri and Pannavadi in Salem

Residents of Dharmapuri, from Eriyur, Nagamarai and Neruppur use the ferry and coracle services to reach educational institutions and places of employment. Every day, over 300 people prefer the boat ride across the Stanley reservoir to reach Pannavadi in Mettur taluk, where they can board buses. Despite a large number of people using this mode of transport, life jackets are not provided. Locals have urged the Pennagaram BDO to provide life jackets.

Speaking to TNIE, S Pranav Kumar from Nagamarai said, "From Nagamarai, a majority of the people work in Salem as labourers. Since the journey by road takes over 100 km, many prefer the ferry or coracle rides as it is a short trip, about 2 km. The rights to operation is issued by the BDO office through tender. As part of the agreement, the ferry and coracle operators must provide life jackets to the passengers. However, this is mostly ignored. Immediate efforts must be ensured to provide life jackets."