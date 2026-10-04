Ensure timely disposal of grievance petitions: Madras HC directs chief secretary

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the chief secretary and secretary to the human resources management department to issue suitable instructions to all government departments to scrupulously adhere to the timelines prescribed for disposal of grievance petitions filed by the public.

Justice B Pugalendhi further directed the chief secretary to take disciplinary action against officials who fail to dispose of such petitions on time.

The judge said there are clear and repeated instructions, in the form of Government Orders, government letters and the Tamil Nadu Government Office Manual, prescribing a time-bound procedure for the receipt, consideration and disposal of grievance petitions.

The court has also consistently issued various directions and reminders to the authorities to adhere to the prescribed timelines, he added.

Despite the same, representations continue to remain pending, compelling petitioners to approach the court to redress their grievances, the judge noted, adding that the valuable time of the court is being spent on directing the concerned authorities to perform a duty which they were already required to discharge in accordance with the existing instructions.