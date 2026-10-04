EPS flays CM Vijay over ‘GST collection dip’

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Saturday, criticised the TVK government over “decline in the state’s gross GST collections”, alleging the government is heading towards greater debt and an increased tax burden on the people.

Campaigning for AIADMK candidate Kanitha Sampath in Madurantakam constituency, Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu’s gross GST collections have declined by 4.5% even as GST revenue across the country has increased. He questioned how the government proposed to address the situation when the State was already carrying a debt of around Rs 10 lakh crore.

The AIADMK leader also attacked Chief Minister Vijay over his second leg of campaign in Madurantakam, saying merely driving a tractor could not make someone a farmer and questioned what he had done for them.

On corruption, Palaniswami said the government’s claim of an administration without bribery is false.

Referring to recent raids by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, he said Rs 1.73 crore in unaccounted cash had been seized from 32 municipal and corporation offices.

Referring to an alleged sexual assault on a Class V girl with disabilities in the Madurantakam constituency, he questioned how a government that could not protect even a child with disabilities could claim to provide security to the people.