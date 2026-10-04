Fifth Pocso case booked against R Veeramani, aides

CHENNAI: The SIT of the Greater Chennai Police has registered one more case against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani (84), a Goondas Act detainee, under the POCSO Act, based on a complaint from a victim from Chennai. This is the fifth case against Veeramani and his associates. Police sources did not clarify the sections invoked in the fifth case.

A senior police officer said they have received another sexual assault complaint against Veeramani from Tiruvannamalai, and it is under investigation. “More complaints have been coming in and these are being verified,” sources said. Inspector Mahesh Kumar, who was the investigating officer with the Anti Vice Squad (AVS) of Chennai police, when the first FIR was registered against Veeramani in October 2025, was placed on Vacancy Reserve (VR) on Saturday, with immediate effect on administrative grounds, according to an order issued by the Chennai Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the legal wing of TVK petitioned the GCP and the SIT on Saturday, seeking a thorough probe into the alleged suppression and cover-up of complaints of sexual abuse of minor girls, including the roles of former CM MK Stalin, former Law Minister S Regupathy and senior police officers.

In the petition, the TVK Legal Wing member and advocate M Velmurugan sought a probe into the non-registration of a complaint submitted in November 2024, the FIR registered in October 2025 and the “Further Action Dropped” report filed in February 2026.

(Information or complaints regarding the Gem Veeramani Pocso cases can be shared with authorities at 9345319676, including through WhatsApp)