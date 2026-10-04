Is it time again to whistle another tune of ‘change’?

A DMK functionary from Cheyyur, in charge of the campaign in and around Acharapakkam, said on the ground, he could visibly see men from the traditional DMK strongholds joining them for campaigning, while the women and youngsters from the same family opt for ‘whistle’ (TVK). “I am just frustrated, and have skipped the last two days of campaigning,” he said, wondering why they choose whistle over the DMK’s ‘rising sun’.

Meanwhile, the TVK is doing its bit, and has brought Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s roadshow right to the doorstep. On Friday, Vijay returned to Madurantakam for his second round of campaigning for Maragatham, travelling through around 35 villages and covering more than 50 km in over five hours. It was the first time Vijay had returned to the same Assembly constituency for a second round of campaigning during an election.

Waiting near Melmaruvathur to have a glimpse of her ‘hero’, M Kamatchi (45), a homemaker, could not hide her excitement. “Have you ever heard of a chief minister visiting villages for a bypoll?” she asked, and said she believes Vijay could deliver corruption-free governance and ensure the safety of women.

For the DMK, which is fighting without several of its former allies who are now with the TVK, the campaign has taken an old-fashioned grassroots route. Floral greetings rained as Paranthamen, a former Egmore MLA, campaigned through the narrow Sendivakkam village road. The crowd was a mix of hardcore party workers and cadres from the former allies, still supporting the DMK, despite their parties switching sides.