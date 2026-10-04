Left parties tap power of social media

CHENNAI: The Left parties, which have largely contested elections as part of alliances in the past, are turning to social media and messaging platforms this bypoll to reach out to voters and coordinate their campaigns in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.

The CPI and the CPM are using WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to share campaign messages, explain their candidates’ positions and highlight issues raised by voters. Party functionaries said they are not using paid promotions, including mass SMS campaigns, and are instead relying on cadre and supporters to circulate the messages.

S Kannan, CPM campaign in-charge in Madurantakam, said more than 100 WhatsApp groups have been created for the campaign. Each group has about 30 party members and 300-500 voters from the respective areas.

Suthir, CPM state social media in-charge, said the party had also created a dedicated WhatsApp channel and Facebook and Instagram pages for the bypoll. The party has also printed QR codes on campaign pamphlets, enabling voters to follow the campaign and the party’s views on public issues.

The CPM is running social media pages titled ‘Vote for Suganthi’ for the Madurantakam bypoll. In Dharapuram, the CPI has divided the constituency into three parts and created three WhatsApp channels titled, ‘Dharapuram Idathu Pakkam’ (Dharapuram is for the Left), party members said. Around 100 WhatsApp groups have also been formed.