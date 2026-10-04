Like athletes, coaches should be recognised, says Vithya Ramraj

COIMBATORE: Like athletes who achieve success at the Games, their coaches should also be recognised by the government, said Vithya Ramraj, who won three medals at the Asian Games and broke P T Usha's 43-year-old record, here on Saturday.

Vithya Ramraj arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport along with her coach, Nehpal Singh Rathore. They were welcomed by Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources Bussy Anand, her family members and supporters.

Speaking to reporters, Ramraj said she had been preparing for the Asian Games since November last year. She credited her coach's guidance and training techniques for helping her improve her performance, break records and win three medals.

Referring to P T Usha's record, she said Usha had spoken to her and congratulated her. "For 43 years, nobody had broken the record. Breaking it now will give hope that other records too can be broken," she said.

"We made efforts to break the record in 2023, and we first equalled P T Usha's record. After that, we started to believe that we could break it. This year, our goal was not specifically to win medals or break records. My coach and I decided to focus on improving my timings, and that resulted in both records and medals," she said.