Madras HC upholds Rs 1 lakh maintenance for model wife owning Rs 1.7-crore flat, two luxury cars

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has upheld an order of a family court granting Rs 1 lakh maintenance per month to a wife, who is a model, from her estranged husband despite the fact that she owns a flat worth Rs 1.70 crore and two luxury cars. Justice Sunder Mohan passed the orders while dismissing a revision petition filed by the husband challenging the March 13, 2026, order of the family court in Chennai.
The family court had ordered payment of maintenance of Rs 1 lakh to the woman and Rs 1.50 lakh to the child. The husband approached HC seeking to set aside the order to give maintenance amount to the wife but agreed to pay for the child. Justice Sunder Mohan noted the woman had not got a regular source of income and so she had to be given the maintenance amount by the husband, who is a film producer, and earns about Rs 10 lakh per month.
The estranged husband told the court she is well-off since she had purchased a flat worth Rs 1.70 crore and owns two cars; and so, she need not be given the maintenance. “But the evidence reveals that after the child’s birth, the first respondent (the woman) did not have a regular source of income. The finding of the family court judge in this regard, which is based on the evidence, cannot be faulted,” Justice Sunder Mohan said considering the status of the parties and the fact that the first respondent had established that she had no regular source of income, the maintenance quantified at Rs 1 lakh is reasonable.
“In a claim under Section 125 CrPC strict proof of marriage is not essential and if it is shown that the relationship was continuous and for a sufficiently long time, the marriage can be presumed. In this case, there is no doubt whatsoever that the relationship was continuous and the petitioner treated first respondent as his wife,” the judge said.