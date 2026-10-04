Madras HC upholds Rs 1 lakh maintenance for model wife owning Rs 1.7-crore flat, two luxury cars

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has upheld an order of a family court granting Rs 1 lakh maintenance per month to a wife, who is a model, from her estranged husband despite the fact that she owns a flat worth Rs 1.70 crore and two luxury cars. Justice Sunder Mohan passed the orders while dismissing a revision petition filed by the husband challenging the March 13, 2026, order of the family court in Chennai.

The family court had ordered payment of maintenance of Rs 1 lakh to the woman and Rs 1.50 lakh to the child. The husband approached HC seeking to set aside the order to give maintenance amount to the wife but agreed to pay for the child. Justice Sunder Mohan noted the woman had not got a regular source of income and so she had to be given the maintenance amount by the husband, who is a film producer, and earns about Rs 10 lakh per month.