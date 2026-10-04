Madurai corporation council to be dissolved in 2-3 months, says Minister Nirmal Kumar

MADURAI: Electricity and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Saturday announced that the Madurai city corporation council would be dissolved within the next two to three months, alleging that the elected representatives had failed to deliver for the people and were obstructing the execution of development projects.

Addressing a public meeting in Madurai, he said, “We are facing a lot of roadblocks in executing projects in the corporation. Within two or three months, the entire council of the corporation will be dissolved, and we will hold fresh elections to elect new members. The current members have done nothing for the people.”

Nirmal Kumar said the state government had discussed with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay the need to construct sewage channels across Madurai city. The project would require at least Rs 2,000 crore and could take around three years to complete, he said. “In the first phase, we seek fund allocation and a government order within this year. In this context, the councillors must be moved out of the council,” he said, alleging that councillors had each extorted Rs 10-15 crore.

He further alleged that several illegal quarries had been operating in the district during the previous DMK regime and claimed that all such quarries had now been stopped.

The minister also announced that a new cancer care centre would be opened in Madurai, with funds already allocated for the project.

Nirmal also questioned the status of women in the DMK and criticised Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin over his remarks about the TVK candidate during the campaign in Dharapuram.