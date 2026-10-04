No arrests yet, family protests death of 24-year-old in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Family members of a 24-year-old youth who had died under unknown circumstances staged a protest outside the Eriyur police station alleging murder.

Last Tuesday, V Sridaran (24), an engineering graduate working in a petrol bunk, had left from his house in Koorkampatti village. He had informed his parents that he would make some purchases in Kadaiveedhi and return late in the night. However, he was found dead the next day. Following this, his kin staged a protest on Wednesday alleging that Sridaran was murdered. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered and investigation is under way. On Saturday, Sridaran's family protested again, as no arrests have been made.

According to Sridaran's father Vellaiyan, "My son was found dead in an isolated farmland in the outskirts of our village. It seems like he was electrocuted by an illegal fence used to trap and kill wild boar. However, we also noticed a head injury, injuries on the arms and open wounds on his body. We suspect Sridaran was murdered and it was staged to look like an electrocution."

A senior police official told TNIE, "It is an ongoing investigation and we cannot comment on the death. A case has been registered under Section 194 of BNSS. We had assured the family that all efforts are under way to apprehend the people responsible for the youth's death. Following assurance, they gave up on the protest on Saturday."