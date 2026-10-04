No streetlight for 15 years: 75 families in Dindigul panchayat battle the dark

DINDIGUL: More than 75 families residing in KS Nagar of Balakrishnapuram panchayat in Dindigul have been living without streetlights for nearly 15 years, with residents claiming that the locality turns completely dark after sunset.

Speaking to TNIE, M Senthil, a resident, said the families had obtained proper approvals and domestic electricity connections. “There are more than 10 streets in the locality. But after 6 pm, the entire locality turns dark. With no proper roads and bushes growing in the corners, movement of bikes is also difficult,” he said.

A senior official of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), Dindigul, said street lighting was entirely under the control of the local body. The panchayat was responsible for maintenance and payment of electricity bills to TNPDCL, the official said. “After passing a resolution in the panchayat, they should apply for street lighting. We will send an estimate for installing EB poles and providing power connections. But so far, no application has been received,” the official added.

A district administration official said KS Nagar was initially developed as an extension of Balakrishnapuram region and certain portions had yet to be handed over to the panchayat administration for establishing public pathways.

“Once these areas are surrendered, we can proceed with an application for installing streetlights. Currently, EB poles have been placed at pathway corners based on general assumptions. Additionally, the panchayat is facing a financial shortfall. Therefore, after consulting the Rural Development Department, we will obtain precise survey and field records and apply for street lighting effectively,” the official said.