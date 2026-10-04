Pallava-era Moothadevi idol, Chola-era Vinayagar sculpture found in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A sculpture of Goddess Moothadevi, purportedly dating back to the Pallava era, and a Vinayagar sculpture, believed to be from the Chola period, have been found by a team of history enthusiasts during a field study on the banks of a pond near Koralur Irular settlement, close to Kanjanur in Villupuram on Thursday.

The Moothadevi sculpture, carved on a large stone slab, is estimated to be around 1,200 years old, said C Immanuel, the team leader and a research scholar of the Department of History at Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Villupuram.

The sculpture, measuring about 3.5 ft in height and 2.5 ft in width, is depicted wearing a karandamakuta (crown), makara kundalas (ear ornaments) and a necklace known as sarappani. Immanuel said, “Her son, Manthan, depicted with a bull-like face, is shown on her right side and her daughter, Mandhini, on the left. A crow -- the symbol associated with Moothadevi -- is depicted in the upper right portion of the sculpture, while a broom is seen in the upper left portion. Her right hand rests on the head of an attendant, while her left hand rests on her thigh. She is seated on a pedestal, with anklets depicted on both legs.”