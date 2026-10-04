Sea erosion wrecks part of Kulasekarapattinam beach

THOOTHUKUDI: The Kulasekarapattinam village which is located along the beach has been eroded so badly that the compound wall and the play equipment of the children’s park have collapsed into the sea. Local residents have demanded immediate attention of the authorities to protect the historically important village before the sea advances further.

The coastal area of Kulasekarapattinam has been subjected to severe erosion for the past one year as the sea has been advancing. Over 100 metres of the coast at the northern part of the Kulasekarapattinam village have been severely eroded as the sea advanced over 20 m. Previously, violent waves devoured over 150 palmyra trees on the shoreline.

Environmentalists said the beach started facing erosion after the construction of the off-shore captive coal jetty to the north at Kallamozhi for serving the Udangudi supercritical thermal power plant. Also, the building of the groyne structures to the south at the nearby fishing hamlet, Manapad, has likely contributed to the erosion.

The children’s park on 45 cents was constructed on the Vadakur road in 2014. The play equipment here was revamped a year ago, and the compound wall was constructed only a few months ago. However, the violent sea waves damaged the eastern front of the compound wall, thus letting the sea advance further.

The park and the nearby parking area had been leased for three years at a cost of Rs 3 lakh in 2025 to generate revenue for the Kulasekarapattinam Panchayat. The lessee has stopped collecting fees from the visitors and those parking the car due to erosion, said sources.