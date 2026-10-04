TVK attends its first INDIA bloc meeting

CHENNAI: In a first, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) participated in a consultation meeting of the Tamil Nadu constituents of the INDIA bloc conducted in Chennai on Saturday, with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore describing the development as “historic”.

TVK ministers Aadhav Arjuna and Marie Wilson joined the alliance leaders to discuss protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat later in the day, Public Works Department Minister Aadhav Arjuna said, “On the advice of our chief minister, two ministers took part in today’s meeting. The fact that we participated in the meeting itself means that we are present in that bloc.”

Manickam Tagore, while addressing reporters, said, “TVK has come forward to work with the INDIA bloc. Everyone who opposes the BJP should come to the INDIA bloc.” Tagore said that the INDIA bloc would hold a protest demanding the immediate removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Chennai on October 15, in which the leaders of its Tamil Nadu constituents are expected to participate. He said similar protests would be held at district headquarters on October 13 and 14 as part of the alliance’s ‘Save Democracy’ campaign.

Meeting lasted for more than two hours

“Under the guise of SIR, the Election Commission is taking steps that could undermine Indian democracy and deprive voters of their rights,” Manickam Tagore said. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPM state secretary Shanmugam, IUML general secretary Abubacker, and CPI’s Ravindranath, among others, were also present at the INDIA bloc meeting, which lasted for more than two hours.