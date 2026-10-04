TVK moves ECI for case against DMK prez over ‘body shaming’ candidate

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin’s remark on TVK’s Dharapuram bypoll candidate P Sathyabama has snowballed into a major political controversy, drawing condemnation from Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay, and even from parties that aren’t allies of the TVK.

The TVK has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking the cancellation of Stalin’s star campaigner status and directions to the Tiruppur district election officer to register an FIR against him.

Vijay also accused the DMK of promoting “obscenity, violence and perversion”, and alleged it is opposed to democracy and repeatedly made objectionable remarks about women. He said the people of Tamil Nadu would respond to the DMK through the ballot.

Meanwhile, in a complaint submitted to the office of the chief electoral officer, PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna said Stalin ridiculed Sathyabama’s physical appearance by questioning how she could perform a somersault with “such a body”.

Arjuna said the remarks were unrelated to Sathyabama’s political record or candidature and violated the Model Code of Conduct.