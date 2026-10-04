TVK’s rise and AIADMK’s survival put to the test

CHENNAI: Five months is a long time in politics. Since the April Assembly election, six MLAs, who contested and won on AIADMK ticket, have crossed over to the TVK. Two of the seats that fell vacant – Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) – will go to the polls again on October 6, the verdict of which will have wider political implications for both the parties.

For the TVK, the bypolls offer an early test of whether the party can consolidate its position after coming to power, with the results likely to serve as a forerunner to the bye-election to the other vacant seats. A TVK victory in both constituencies could trigger a further exodus of AIADMK functionaries and leaders to the ruling party, and weaken Edappadi K Palaniswami’s hold over the AIADMK.

For the AIADMK, retaining the seats would demonstrate the party’s resilience and help improve the image of general secretary Palaniswami, who has been criticised for steering the party into successive electoral defeats. It would also provide him with greater political space to face the party’s executive committee and general council meetings. A defeat could make the meetings considerably more contentious, with a section of the leadership likely to question his handling of the party.

In the April election, the TVK polled 62,090 votes (31.32%) in Madurantakam, just 7,194 behind the winning AIADMK. In Dharapuram, the TVK polled 46,438 votes (23.23%), while the AIADMK won with 81,100 votes (40.56%). The DMK’s vote base in these constituencies - around 30% in Madurantakam and more than 32% in Dharapuram in the April election - could also be decisive in determining how the contest unfolds.