Vijay has begun to act during poll campaigns too, says Udhayanidhi

TIRUPPUR: Chief Minister and TVK leader C Joseph Vijay, who usually resorts to shouting during election campaigns, has begun to act too, remarked DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin at Dharapuram in the district on Saturday.

Campaigning for the party’s bypoll candidate, S Suganya, on Saturday evening, Udhayanidhi pointed out that P Sathyabama had switched to the TVK just days after winning the April Assembly election on an AIADMK ticket.

On Vijay who campaigned for her, Udhayanidhi said, “Instead of shouting as usual during poll campaigns, he acted. The candidate also acted. The CM has begun to act during campaigns.”

To prove a point, Udhayanidhi cited Sathyabama shedding tears while recently campaigning in Dharapuram, and the CM offering her words of comfort.

The DMK youth wing secretary also called Vijay an “odukali”, citing an incident when the CM left the Assembly without answering questions from the opposition parties.

Further, the former deputy CM said that the prices of essential commodities have increased sharply under the TVK regime. He also criticised the TVK government for failing to take appropriate action on local issues. “The people of Dharapuram must teach a befitting lesson to the government that acts against public interest,” he added.