Wild jumbo enters residential area at Puthurvayal-Vimalagiri Road

NILGIRIS: Tension prevailed after a wild elephant entered the residential area along the Puthurvayal-Vimalagiri Road on Saturday morning. Morning walkers and motorists were stunned after seeing the animal and informed the forest department staff.

While motorists stopped their vehicles at some distance, residents, especially a few women who were on the streets sweeping the front entrances of their houses, ran into their houses for safety.

The stray dogs then started barking at the pachyderm, which irritated the animal. Subsequently, the elephant ran fast through the streets.

One of the residents said that they used to see wild elephants during the night hours and that the staff would divert the animals. However, the animal entered the residential area during daytime from the Gudalur forest, leaving residents in a state of panic.

However, sources in the forest department said there was no major damage to properties or any negative human-elephant interaction.

"We were tracking the elephant. However, the animal suddenly moved into the residential area along Puthurvayal-Vimalagiri Road. After 30 minutes, the animal was safely driven back into the Gudalur forest," said an official from Gudalur forest range.