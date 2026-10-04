You are visiting tea shops, fields now due to fear of defeat: Stalin to Vijay

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday stepped up his attack on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, saying, “You (Vijay) are going to tea shops and fields only now because of the fear of defeat. I like your fear, Mr CM.”

Taking a direct swipe at Vijay’s campaign in Madurantakam on Friday, Stalin said the chief minister had only now begun touring the constituency extensively.

He said the CM entered the constituency twice due to “fear of defeat”.

Addressing a campaign in support of DMK candidate I Paranthamen, Stalin alleged the TVK government was built through political defections. The DMK president alleged former ministers facing corruption cases are being protected by the government, comparing the process to putting them through a “washing machine”.

“Is this a ‘thooya sakthi’ (clean force) government or a ‘thuyara sakthi’ (grief force) government?” Stalin asked.

He also mocked Vijay’s public projection as a leader capable of taking on larger national and global issues. “You are not just the chief minister; as your astrologer says, you are the prime minister. Go and solve the problems of countries around the world,” Stalin said.

Stalin further alleged the government is functioning like a “corporate mafia”.

Further, the former CM alleged the TVK government had been formed with the support of MLAs who had won on tickets of parties in the DMK-led alliance, and urged the people of Madurantakam to teach the TVK “a fitting lesson”.