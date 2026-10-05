79 per cent of mineral trucks yet to be fitted with GPS trackers, deadline extended

CHENNAI: Despite an order of the Madras High Court and multiple extensions since April 1, nearly 79% of trucks transporting M-sand, P-sand and other construction aggregates are yet to be fitted with GPS devices. Of the 1.4 lakh trucks registered on the Mineral Management System (MIMAS) portal, only 30,000 (21%) had been fitted with vehicle location-tracking devices as of September 30, the third deadline set for implementing the system.

The government had earlier announced that transit passes for transporting minerals would not be issued to vehicles without GPS devices from September 1.

Amid apprehensions of a backlash, the department extended the deadline for GPS installation by another 30 days to October 31.

Quarry operators are reluctant to install the devices as linking GPS trackers with the MIMAS portal could help curb illegal quarrying, unauthorised extraction of stones and overloading of trucks. The first deadline was March 31, 2026, which was later extended to September 30 and has now been extended further to October 31.

“Once the GPS device is linked, trucks will have to record the location of the quarry from where P-sand or other minerals are loaded. This would effectively create proof of illegally operated quarries. Additionally, the system will create digital proof of the quantity of minerals loaded, which could expose illegal extraction,” said S Yuvraj, president of the Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners Federation.