Adopted in 2007, Tamil Nadu yet to revise road safety action plan

TIRUCHY: Road users and activists have urged the state government to revise the Tamil Nadu State’s Road Safety Action Plan, which has not been done since it was adopted in 2007.

Speaking at a district-level conference in Tiruchy on Sunday, organised by citizen consumer and civic action group (CAG) Chennai in association with with Tamil Nadu Consumer Federation, Nina Subramani of CAG said the speed-limit guidelines must be urgently implemented as speeding is the primary cause of fatalities on roads.

Tiruchy Lok Sabha MP Durai Vaiko said he would take up the issue with the State government. “A fatality could bring an entire family to the road. As people in positions of leadership, as adults and as parents, we must set an example through our behaviour on our roads.

I will make sure that I take the threat of road safety and the road safety action plan to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the relevant authorities for further action,” Vaiko assured.

Assistant Commissioner of Police R Vadivel (Cantonment), S Shivashankar, from Tamil Nadu Consumer Federation, and P Ayyarappan,Coordinator of the Road User Welfare Committee, officials from various departments, and the general public participated.