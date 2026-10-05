BJP challenges TVK, Congress on voter deletions after SIR drive

COIMBATORE: BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday challenged the TVK and the Congress to release details of genuine voters allegedly deleted from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), calling their protest against ECI a “drama” to malign the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore after participating in a free medical camp organised at Ganapathy as part of PM Modi’s birthday celebrations, Vanathi said, “If SIR is wrong and if BJP has planned SIR to win elections, then how did Congress win in Kerala? How did TVK win in Tamil Nadu? After SIR, BJP should have won every election.

“Not a single genuine voter has been left out. I challenge the TVK and the Congress to give the list of genuine voters they claim were removed from voters’ list.” She also criticised the TVK government over law and order, women’s safety and power cuts.