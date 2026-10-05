CM Vijay takes out roadshow, slams DMK for ‘derogatory’ remarks on women

TIRUPPUR: Drawing a definitive line in the sand against political misogyny during his Dharapuram campaign, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday urged the voters to outright reject the DMK at the ballot box for its “demeaning treatment of women”.

“You can say anything about me. I can tolerate it. But if you speak about our sister Sathyabama or about the mothers, elder sisters and younger sisters of our households, I will not remain silent,” he said while addressing voters during his roadshow. “If you vote for the DMK and others, it would amount to supporting those who speak derogatorily about women.”

Referring to DMK president M K Stalin’s campaign in Dharapuram, Vijay alleged, “The remarks made by MK Stalin about Sathyabama are unfit to be heard. The words he spoke were not such that they could be forgotten. Not only he, his heirs too speak like this.”

Vijay alleged that making derogatory remarks against women was not something that had started recently, claiming that it had been the practice of DMK cadre since the tenures of former CMs MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

He said MGR and Jayalalithaa had remained strong and careful during their respective periods and had opposed any alliance with the DMK. “But there has been a change. The DMK and others (the CM as usual avoided the word ‘AIADMK’) are indirectly joining hands, even with those they previously said they would never align with,” Vijay said.