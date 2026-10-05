Drone found near Coimbatore International Airport perimeter wall, probe on

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police launched an investigation after an unknown drone was found lying on the premises of Coimbatore International Airport. The issue was reported on October 1 and the drone was found by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. They spotted an unknown drone inside the airport compound, near the perimeter wall. After an examination, they alerted their higher officials and the airport authorities.

According to the police, the airport’s chief security officer lodged a complaint at the Peelamedu station regarding the incident.

According to police sources, preliminary investigation revealed it may be a toy drone.

Children from the neighbourhood may have operated the drone, which later fell inside the airport compound. The drone did not have a camera, microphone or other suspicious devices attached to it. But since the zone is restricted for such operations, police have tightened the investigation.

Police registered a case under sections 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 329 (3) (criminal trespass) of the BNS Act on October 2.