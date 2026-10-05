Fatalities involving TN government buses down 5 per cent in 2026

CHENNAI: Fatal accidents involving Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertaking (STU) buses fell by 3% and the number of deaths in such accidents declined by 5% in the first seven months of this year compared to the corresponding period in 2025, even as two-wheelers and pedestrians continued to account for the bulk of fatalities.

As per transport department data, between January 1 and July 31, government buses were involved in 481 fatal accidents, which claimed 519 lives.

Two-wheelers were involved in 54% of the accidents and accounted for 52% of the deaths. Pedestrians were involved in 29% of the accidents and 27% of the total fatalities. Accidents involving passengers accounted for around 7% of both the accidents and deaths.

Presently, eight STUs operate more than 21,000 buses and close to 15,000 new buses are under various stages of procurement.

The number of fatal accidents involving government buses has fluctuated considerably in recent years. The highest numbers during the period were recorded in 2024, when 953 fatal accidents claimed 1,020 lives. In 2025, there were 847 fatal accidents and 940 deaths.