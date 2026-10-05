In a first, European roller makes a stopover in TN's Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: R Sivakumar, a wildlife artist from Tiruvannamalai, was returning from a routine birdwatching trip around noon on September 27 when a flash of brown and blue caught his eye amid the green surroundings at Poyampalli Thanda, a rural hamlet in the Pinjur reserve forest behind the Sathanur dam.

Taking a closer look, its slim, chestnut-brown body and turquoise blue wings became clearer. It wasn’t just his 15 years of birdwatching experience at play when he recognised it as a European roller but his yearning too to someday catch sight of the migratory bird that usually breeds in Europe and Central Asia and migrates thousands of kilometres during winter. It is the first-ever recorded sighting of a European roller in the district.

On the sighting, which has been recorded on eBird - a platform run by Cornell University where birdwatchers and ornithologists document bird sightings with photographs and other details – Sivakumar recalled a recent alert in his birdwatching community about a European roller being spotted near Mudichur in Tambaram. "We cannot tell if it is the same bird spotted in Mudichur. However, there were reports of European rollers being spotted in nearby places so I was also waiting to see one," he said.

Between August and November, European rollers migrate through India, predominantly across the northwestern and western parts of the country. Some then make an open-water crossing over the Arabian Sea to reach Africa, where they spend the winter.

The roller spotted at Pinjur is believed to be a passage migrant, making a temporary stop after undertaking a 7,000-km flight as part of its migration.