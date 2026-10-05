Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls: Stalin, EPS make last-minute pitch as campaign ends

CHENNAI: With the campaign for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls ending on Sunday, former chief ministers of the two Dravidian parties made their final appeals to voters. DMK president MK Stalin asked people to look at their electricity and grocery bills before voting, while AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged them to punish those who “betrayed the AIADMK and its voters”.

“Before you leave for the polling booth, look at your electricity bill and your ration shop bill, then set out,” Stalin said in his appeal.

In a video message addressed to voters, Stalin sought to turn the bypoll into a referendum on the resignation of the AIADMK MLAs who subsequently joined the ruling TVK, questioning the need for the election barely five months after the Assembly polls.

Stalin also attacked the TVK government over its performance and asked voters to assess the government on issues affecting their daily lives. “From the CM who came here for campaigning down to the ministers, has anyone said they have already given the `2,000 promised for women, or that they have sent you six LPG cylinders? No,” he said.

Palaniswami, in his message, focused on the defections of the former AIADMK MLAs and accused them of betraying the party, its leaders and the voters who had elected them. He alleged that the TVK was attempting to use the bypolls to convert a minority government into a majority government through “secret activities”. He said voters are ready to respond to such moves.