Mahalir Thittam officials take health mix to gyms in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Encouraged by the response from consumers since its launch five months ago, officials of Mahalir Thittam programme, plan to promote the Mathi brand of multi-grain drink mix produced by a self-help group in fitness centres, as an alternative to protein powder, leading hospitals and pharmacies in the district. Sample packets have been distributed to trainers in some gyms for feedback.

So far, the product , priced at Rs 300 per 500-gram pack, has been displayed and sold in government expos, events at the collectorate, educational institutions including the canteens of Bharathidasan University and Government Arts and Science College in Thiruverumbur.

A group of 10 members of a SHG group in Kottapalayam at Thuraiyur started producing the health mix five months ago, with Rs 10 lakh loan from the TN government. The members underwent training at the State Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in Thuvakudi. So far, 1.67 tonnes of the mix worth Rs 5.71 lakh have been produced and sold.

R Sangeetha, a member of the SHG group said the mix contains 26 ingredients, including millets, cereals, soya, cashew, and almonds. All ingredients are procured from Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). “To expand sales, officials have approached fitness centres where trainers usually prescribe protein powder. We are confident that our product can compete with other brands available in the market,” she added.

‘Mahalir Thittam’ Tiruchy Project Director, S Vadivel, said “We have taken all possible efforts to support the SHG.”