Strange yellow layer on coastal waters from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh to Pondicherry sparks alarm

CHENNAI: A mysterious yellowish layer reported in coastal waters from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh to Pondicherry has sparked concerns among fishermen and marine scientists, with the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) collecting samples to determine whether it is a phytoplankton bloom or something unusual.

Scuba divers and fishermen along the coast have reported the phenomenon over the past few weeks. Divers have observed the yellowish material in waters at depths of around 3-4 metres, while fishermen have reportedly encountered it even in deeper waters.

Scuba diver Venkat from Ocean Delight Scuba in Kovalam, who observed the phenomenon underwater, said the layer was unusually thick and reduced underwater visibility.

“We saw bioluminescence last Sunday. Two days after, the sea area has turned like this. It is very rare. We haven’t seen anything like this before,” Venkat said to TNIE. He added that the material appeared to dissolve and turn the water yellow when disturbed by boat movement or when touched.

Joe K Kizhakudan, principal scientist and head of CMFRI’s Visakhapatnam regional centre, who is currently in Nellore, said, “Kasimedu fishermen are saying they have seen this in the deep ocean continuously for a month now. If it is continuing for a month and it is flowing down, some river source may be the cause,” he said, and added that increased productivity could lead to enhanced phytoplankton growth, but the persistent nature of the phenomenon warranted further investigation.