Superintendent of Police breaks open lock to allow Dalits into temple in TN's Kallakurichi village

KALLAKURICHI: Tension prevailed at Kuraal village near Chinnasalem on Saturday after members of a dominant community allegedly prevented Dalit residents from entering a Perumal temple during worship on the occasion of the third Saturday of Tamil month Purattasi.

According to sources, Dalit residents took out a procession with drums to the temple, which is under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

However, members of the dominant community reportedly sat at the entrance and prevented them from entering the temple. Opposing this, Dalit residents staged a protest in front of the temple.

On receiving information, Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police (SP) Shahnaz rushed to the spot and held talks with the members of the dominant community. As the talks failed to yield a solution, she broke open the temple lock and allowed the Dalit residents to enter and offer prayers. After the worship, the devotees were escorted back home under police protection.

More than 100 police personnel have been deployed around the temple as tension continues in the village. Police are maintaining security to prevent any untoward incident.