Tamil Nadu: Delay in funding stalls Teppakulam facelift, tank’s poor state irks locals

TIRUCHY: The restoration and beautification of the iconic Teppakulam tank in the heart of the city has been stalled, leaving the water body in a poor condition with weeds growing in it.

The historic 5.3 acre tank belonging to Arulmigu Thayumanavar Swamy Temple, was handed over to the City Corporation for maintenance under a 99-year lease signed on May 23, 1949. Over the years, encroachments by shops and vendors caused pedestrian and traffic issues around the tank.

Following a High Court order, the corporation in November 2025 declared the stretch around Malaikottai-Teppakulam a no-vending zone and relocated vendors to alternative sites through the Street Vending Committee.

In February 2026, the corporation tied up with textile showrooms and other businesses on NSB Road to restore the Teppakulam using CSR funds. Estimated at Rs 2-3 crore, the project included renovation of the tank, heritage lighting, a recreational park, seating, footpaths, boating facilities and pergolas.

The works began at an initial cost of Rs 25 lakh in April. After dewatering on April 27, desilting began on May 15, the first in nearly three decades. The 20,984-sq-m tank has a depth of 3.5 metres and a storage capacity of 73,444 cubic metres.

In June, a Bengaluru-based team of architects was engaged to design the beautification project. However, the works were halted as the corporation decided to seek funds from the HR&CE department instead of using CSR funds. With the budget session over, the project remains stalled.

Several councillors raised the issue during the August council meeting and questioned the corporation’s decision to begin the project without proper planning. Ward 14 AIADMK councillor C Aravindhan told TNIE, “Teppakulam was in a better condition earlier.

Now, after starting the restoration work, it has been left in a worse state. Regardless of which government is in power, projects should be properly planned and completed. Tiruchy has very few major tourist attractions apart from its temples. It is unfortunate that the corporation is unable to properly develop even a waterbody located in the heart of the city,” he added.