Teen rider killed in crash in TN; police say party banners did not hamper visibility

SALEM: An 18-year-old engineering student died after his two-wheeler was hit by another vehicle near Vellalapatti in Karuppur on Thursday night.

While some news channels questioned whether banners erected by TVK functionaries in the area hampered visibility, Salem city police said the rider who hit the student’s bike was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and they were not wearing helmets.

The deceased was identified as Arun of Sakkarachettipatti in Karuppur.

According to the Karuppur police, Arun had taken his mother Saraswathi (48) to a hospital on his two-wheeler and was returning home around 10 pm near Vellalapatti on Saturday when their vehicle was hit by a two-wheeler which Ragul (18) was riding.

The police said Arun died while they were being taken to a hospital, whereas Saraswathi and Ragul are undergoing treatment.

At the location where the accident occurred, banners had been erected by TVK functionaries for the birthday celebrations of a local party functionary. Following the accident, concerns were raised over the presence of the banners at the spot, with questions being raised about whether this affected visibility or the movement of vehicles.

Salem city police clarified that the accident could not be attributed solely to the banners, adding that a preliminary inquiry revealed that Ragul was allegedly riding the two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol.

However, the police said the banners had been erected without obtaining prior permission from the authorities.

A case has been registered at Karuppur police station in connection with the alleged unauthorised installation of the banners, and action will be taken against those responsible, the police said.