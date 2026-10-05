TNPDCL rules out eight-hour power cuts

CHENNAI: Amid reports of power outages across Tamil Nadu, an unofficial message claiming that the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) plans to impose eight-hour power cuts across the state went viral on social media.

The message also claimed that the power utility has instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to government offices.

However, TNPDCL dismissed the claim as false in a post on its official X handle, clarifying that power cuts were being carried out only for maintenance work between 9 am and 2 pm.

“All officers and employees have been strictly instructed to adhere to this time frame,” the utility said, adding that in a few places, additional time might be required to rectify other faults detected during maintenance work.

Further, TNPDCL clarified that the available power supply during daytime hours was higher than the demand.