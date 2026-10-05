To avenge uncle’s affair, neighbour kills 4-year-old boy in TN's Koodakovil

MADURAI: A four-year-old boy was abducted and murdered by his 18-year-old neighbour at Parapathi in Koodakovil on Saturday, allegedly to take revenge on the boy’s family over an extra marital relationship.

The deceased has been identified as M Mohan (4), son of Nachiammal and Murugan who work as farm labourers. The couple returned home on Saturday evening, and Nachiammal realised that Mohan had gone missing. The couple searched for him but did not find him. Subsequently, they lodged a complaint in Koodakovil police station.

During investigation, police came to know that the boy’s 18-year-old neighbour was seen walking to a quarry in the village carrying a gunny bag. Police questioned him and he allegedly told them that he killed the boy and dumped the body in the quarry.

Police said the teenager called the boy, when he was playing near his house, to his house and killed him inside the toilet. After disposing of the body in the quarry, he came home and slept. Upon further interrogation, police found out that Mohan’s uncle was in an extra marital relationship with the suspect’s cousin.

The latter’s family had raised the issue with Mohan’s father, but he failed to take any steps to end the relationship. Upset with this, the youth wanted to inflict pain on the family, police said, adding both families belonged to the same community.

Mohan’s body was recovered from the quarry and sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for autopsy. The suspect has been sent to a government shelter.