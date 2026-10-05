TVK government buys tur dal Rs 31 cheaper/ kg, Rs 187 cr saved in 3 months

CHENNAI: The TVK government has procured tur dal at `77.89 per kg for public distribution through fair price shops, which is nearly `31 or 29% cheaper than the `109.15 paid per kg by the previous DMK regime, thereby saving `187.56 crore for the state exchequer in last three months.

While the TVK government had spent `467.34 crore to procure 60,000 tonnes of tur dal from July to September, the DMK government, since July last year, had spent `654.9 crore every three months to procure dal of identical quantity, quality, and specification.

If the TNCSC manages to secure the same price in the next three tenders (for nine months) for procuring tur dal, the annual savings to the state exchequer could increase to around `750 crore.

Considering the hike in inflation and lack of significant change in the price of the commodity in India and international markets, the substantial reduction in procurement cost of dal has raised questions as to whether the state had overpaid for procurement under the previous regime.

The last tender floated during the DMK regime was finalised on May 2, two days before the announcement of the election result, and the procured stocks were used for distribution until the end of August. Every month, 20,000 MT of tur dal is allocated for distribution to ration cardholders at the rate of one kg per card. Of these, 86% to 88% of cardholders purchase the commodity at a subsidised price of `30 per kg.

The work orders issued by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to six contractors for procuring tur dal to supply from September, a copy of which is available with TNIE, show that the corporation has paid an average of `77.89 per kg.