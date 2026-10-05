‘TVK will not offer money to people, but will win Madurantakam seat by 1L votes’: Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Minister and TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday claimed that the party would win the Madurantakam (SC) constituency by a margin of one lakh votes without giving money to voters.

Campaigning for party candidate Maragatham Kumaravel, Aadhav said the TVK, which had fought 46 parties on its own and won, is not afraid of the DMK or AIADMK. “They said before the election that TVK was afraid. Now they are saying that Madurantakam and Dharapuram will be tough for us.

We will not give even one rupee for a vote. TVK is the only party that has love and trust among the people and we will win with a margin of over 1 lakh votes,” he said.

Responding to criticism that CM Vijay was campaigning more in the two constituencies because he was afraid of the electoral outcome, Aadhav said, “If we had been allowed to campaign during the previous regime, we would have won all 234 seats.

“They stopped us and then asked Vijay to come out of his house. Today, they are asking why he is coming out.”

He also accused the DMK of resorting to personal attacks. “He (MK Stalin) thinks he is some kind of superstar and makes fun of others,” Aadhav said. “After Stalin spoke about Sathyabama, Kanimozhi did not campaign. She could not even respond to what her own elder brother said,” he claimed.