Voters will reject evil and exhausted forces: CM Joseph Vijay

CHENNAI: TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday exuded confidence that the people will reject the “evil and exhausted forces that had deceived them for long” in the October 6 bypolls.

“I am certain that you will reject the evil forces and exhausted forces that have deceived us for so long, and support the TVK candidates,” Vijay said in a statement. Claiming that the TVK is the “primary force” working for the welfare of people,

Vijay said the party will not compromise on protecting public interests. “We will continue, as we do now, to provide honest governance without bribery and corruption and a people’s government with a conscience,” he said.

The TVK chief appealed to the people of Dharapuram and Madurantakam – “Do not forget that your only victory symbol to vote for is the whistle.”

Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for electing him as their “first servant” in the Assembly elections and said the present government was one led by the people. The CM also thanked the people of Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts for the welcome and affection extended to him during the campaign.

Separately, Vijay released a video on the X handle of chief minister of Tamil Nadu highlighting four major schemes rolled out by his government in its first four months. The video, showcased the Singappen (Women’s Force) scheme, Thaai Maaman Thanga Mothiram scheme, extension of the Kamarajar Breakfast scheme to students of Classes VI to VIII, and the Vettri Payanam scheme.