70% more Tamil Nadu tribal teens enter top colleges in 2026

CHENNAI: Nearly every fifth student who passed out of government schools run by the Tamil Nadu Tribal Welfare Department has managed to secure admission to reputable higher education institutions located across the country this year.

As many as 261 students have secured admissions to institutions such as NIFT, NIT, National Law University, and Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) this year, compared to 153 students in 2025.

What makes the achievement even more noteworthy is that the total number of students graduating from tribal schools has broadly remained the same in the last two years, but the number of students entering such marquee institutes has gone up nearly 70%. The 261 students account for 19.3% of the 1,350 tribal students who entered higher education this year.

Overall, 1,350 of the 1,424 students who passed Class 12 from tribal welfare schools have entered higher education, taking the enrolment rate to 95%, according to the department. The students have secured admission to courses in engineering, law, fashion, food technology, tourism, hospitality and forensic sciences, among others.