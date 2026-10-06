Ally CPI urges Vijay to voice opposition to SIR exercise

THOOTHUKUDI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should raise his voice against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise that has allegedly wiped out voting rights of 13 crore people.

Speaking to reporters at Kovilpatti, he said “Removing 13 crore names from the electoral rolls is a massacre of democracy. The prime minister, home minister and chief election commissioner had clandestinely done it.

The three must be brought before law and punished.” Those aspiring to protect democracy must fight against this injustice, he said adding, “We have insisted many times in the past, and once again reiterating that CM Vijay must raise his voice to protect democracy,” he said.

Further, Veerapandian said the CPI stands with the TVK only to protect democracy. Had the TVK government been toppled after 100 days citing corruption, it would raise a question if corruption happened only in these 100 days, Veerapandian asked.