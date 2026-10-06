Bypolls underway in TN, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry; TVK faces first electoral test since taking power

Polling is underway on Tuesday in bypolls to six constituencies across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. The bypolls are being held in Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry, and the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

Amid tight security, polling commenced at 7 am on Tuesday for the by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram reserved Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

The elections were necessitated due to the resignation of then AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Satyabama from Madurantakam (Chengalpet dt) and Dharapuram (Tiruppur dt) before they joined the ruling TVK. They have been re-nominated. DMK and AIADMK are in the contest in both seats.

People began gathering in front of the polling stations well ahead of the start of the polling exercise and enthusiastically waited to exercise their franchise.

Similarly, polling began at 7 am for by-elections to Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies in West Bengal amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Altogether 71 companies of central forces have been deployed for the bypolls, they said.

The contests will give the BJP an early reading of voter response to its governance since taking office in May, while opposition parties vie for space in a fragmented field, besides the ruling party and its rivals also seeking to gauge the minority electorate's voting preferences.

Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district offers the more symbolically charged contest.