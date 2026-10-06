Bypolls underway in two TN constituencies; TVK faces first electoral test since taking power

CHENNAI: Polling for the by-elections to Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies began on a brisk note on Tuesday, where bye-elections are being held amid tight security arrangements.

According to the first turnout update released by the Election Commission,15.99 % of the voters had exercised their franchise in Madurantakam and 17.55% in Dharapuram as at 9.30 a.m.

Polling began at 7 a.m and will continue until 6 p.m. At 6 p.m. those who are on the queue will be allowed to vote.

A total of 2,13,788 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in Madurantakam, while 2,23,306 voters are eligible to vote in Dharapuram.

The bye-elections have attracted considerable political attention. It is a five-cornered contest with the ruling TVK, the DMK, the AIADMK, the Left parties and the NTK are contesting. The PMK has adopted a neutral stand in this election.

In Madurantakam, 27 candidates are in the fray, while 22 candidates are contesting in Dharapuram.

Counting of votes will be taken up on October 9.

The elections were necessitated due to the resignation of then AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Satyabama from Madurantakam (Chengalpet dt) and Dharapuram (Tiruppur dt) before they joined the ruling TVK. They have been re-nominated. DMK and AIADMK are in the contest in both seats.