Charges of not disclosing full asset details baseless, says CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday told the Madras High Court that the allegations of non-disclosure of full details of his assets in the affidavit accompanying his nomination papers to the Perambur Assembly constituency in the April elections are baseless and unfounded.

The submission was made by senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing on behalf of Vijay, before Justice V Lakshminarayanan. This came during the hearing of Vijay’s application seeking to reject the election petitions filed against his victory by two voters, Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan, as well as DMK candidate R D Shekar.

The counsel said there was no basis for the allegation that the CM had suppressed the details of his assets.

Court permits ECI to service EVMs used in Perambur

Meanwhile, the judge permitted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the Perambur constituency for servicing. He noted that the EVMs are not the subject matter of the election petitions.