CPI demands auto meter fare revision, cap on app commission

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian urged the state government to revise autorickshaw fares that have remained unchanged since 2013 and protect the livelihood of drivers. Veerapandian’s demand comes in the wake of the suicide of Vyasarpadi autorickshaw driver Mohammed Ibrahim (61) on September 28, allegedly due to financial difficulties.

In a press statement on Monday, the CPI leader sought the regulation of fares fixed by app-based (aggregators) transport firms, preventing the companies from charging high commissions, and a separate law to ensure minimum income for autorickshaw drivers.

According to the Kodungaiyur police, Ibrahim, before taking the extreme step, had recorded a video highlighting the financial difficulties faced by autorickshaw drivers. His demand for the revision of auto meter fares has gone viral on social media.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN health department’s helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050) ENS