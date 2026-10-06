DMK functionary killed as goods vehicle rams bike in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old DMK functionary was killed on Sunday morning when an unidentified goods vehicle rammed the two-wheeler she was riding with her husband near Chengalpattu, a day after the couple attended DMK president MK Stalin’s bye-election campaign in Madurantakam. The husband escaped with minor injuries.

The deceased was identified as E Amsaveni, an executive committee member of the DMK in Ward 29. Her husband, S Elangovan (61), is the DMK Chennai North East district representative. The couple reside in Ponniammanmedu, Perumbur.

According to police, the two stayed at their daughter’s house in Kavathur near Madurantakam after Saturday’s campaign and were returning to Chennai when the accident occurred.

As they crossed the Paranur railway overbridge on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, a goods vehicle travelling in the same direction allegedly rammed their two-wheeler from behind. The impact threw both onto the road. Amsaveni suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police recovered her body and sent it to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered, and police are trying to trace the vehicle and identify its driver.