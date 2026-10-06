Factoring in aerosols improves rain, flood simulations: IIT study

CHENNAI: An IIT Madras-led international study has found that accounting for atmospheric air pollution could improve the simulation of extreme rainfall and urban flooding. The findings were published in Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences, a peer-reviewed, open-access international journal covering research on natural hazards.

The study found that explicitly accounting for atmospheric aerosols (tiny particles suspended in the air that influence cloud formation and rainfall) can improve the simulation of intense rainfall and subsequent flood inundation.

Researchers from IIT Madras, GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences in Germany, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Kathmandu University studied Chennai’s extreme rainfall and flooding event of December 2015.

Using the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model, the researchers simulated the atmospheric processes associated with the event under different aerosol conditions. They incorporated cloud condensation nuclei (CCN), around which cloud droplets form, to examine how atmospheric aerosol conditions influence rainfall.