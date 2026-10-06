Heritage site tag drives up footfall at Gingee Fort

CHENNAI: The centuries-old walls of Gingee Fort are seeing a steady stream of visitors, with tourist footfall continuing to climb in recent years, from a mere 2,680 in 2021-22 to 1.69 lakh in 2025-26, the highest in the last five years. Its UNESCO World Heritage status in July 2025 has brought renewed attention to the monument, with more than 92,000 visitors already making their way there in the first six months of the current financial year.

Located in Villupuram district and spread across the three hills of Rajagiri, Krishnagiri and Chandragiri, Gingee Fort is popularly known as the “Troy of South India”. For visitors today, the fort offers imposing fortifications, panoramic views from Rajagiri and Krishnagiri, the seven-storey Kalyana Mahal, temples with intricate carvings and massive water tanks, including the Elephant Tank.

Heritage awareness speaker Sivasankar Babu, who was part of the team supporting the fort’s World Heritage certification process, said references to Gingee can be traced to the Vikrama Cholan Ula, written by royal court poet Ottakoothar. The poet refers to a Kadava chieftain who controlled the Senji region around 1120-1135 CE as “Senji Kon”.

The fort was then much smaller. Later, rulers of the Konar dynasty developed the fort infrastructure between 1190 and 1310 CE, said Babu. “Under Vijayanagara rule, the Gingee Nayak fiefdom was established in 1490, alongside Thanjavur and Madurai Nayak territories. The Nayaks expanded the fort with granaries, the Kalyana Mahal and outer walls,” he added.