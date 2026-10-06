Migratory white stork spotted for first time in Tiruppur near Uppar Dam 

TIRUPPUR: The white stork (Ciconia ciconia), a migratory bird that visits India from European countries, was spotted for the first time near Uppar Dam in Tiruppur district.

While the species has previously been recorded in other districts of Tamil Nadu and even other parts of the country, including Gujarat and Rajasthan, this is the first recorded spotting in Tiruppur district.

Birders N Yoganathan, G Boobalakrishnan and S Arun from the Dharapuram Nature Society (DNS) spotted a single white stork sitting amidst a cluster of painted storks (Mycteria leucocephala), including juveniles, during their regular birding exercise on Sunday.

Yoganathan said the species has been mentioned in Sangam-era literature by poet Sattimutta Pulavar, indicating that there may have been a good number of these birds during the Sangam era. However, over the years, the white stork population has dwindled due to various reasons, including habitat loss.

"We are happy that the white stork, which is currently listed as ‘least concern’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, has stayed at Uppar Dam on Sunday as well as Monday, feeding on algae and worms in the water. This is the first time we have recorded the species here," said Boobalakrishnan.